Heritage’s R.J. Noord and James White were named to the Atlanta All-Metro High School Late Season Team, released Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Noord, a 6-foot-3 guard, has signed with Elon, while White, a 6-5 guard, has signed with Ole Miss.
