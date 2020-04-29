Three area athletes were named as 2019-20 South Atlanta Regional winners Wednesday by Positive Athlete Georgia.
The organization recognizes is young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person. Each individual sport also had one athlete honored as the most positive athlete for that sport.
Heritage’s Rylee Breese was the South Atlanta Regional winner for girls soccer, Eastside’s Allie Hay was the winner for tennis and Newton’s Israel Dixon was the winner for baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.