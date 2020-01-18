CONYERS -- Points were hard to come by for Heritage in the first half after managing just 14 points on six made shots.
Fortunately for the Patriots, their lack of offense was made up by their defense, who held Alocvy to eight points in the first half, including just one in the second quarter.
A better scoring output from Heritage in the second half was enough for the Patriots to cruise past the Tigers and win 40-30 behind a game-high 18 points from Sade Harell.
After previously losing to the Tigers 34-29 earlier this season, the win was much-needed for the Patriots, who now hold a tiebreaker for second place in Region 3-AAAAAA behind Grovetown.
“In the first half, we got open shots,” Heritage head coach Eric Spivey said. “Alcovy is just a gritty team. It’s just something about them when we play them. In the second half, we were able to put together some defensive stops and that helped us. We got off to the races and got a few easy buckets off of that. Offensively, we struggled. So we had to rely on our defense and our rebounding.”
The Patriots (14-7, 4-2) did most of their damage in the third quarter. After managing just 14 first-half points, the Patriots scored 14 in the third quarter alone, eight of which were scored by Harrell on a pair of three-pointers and a layup.
Heritage held a 28-16 lead heading into the fourth and did enough scoring down the stretch to hold off the Tigers. Alcovy leading scorer Ajoyous Tuggle led the way with 11 points. The next closest was Serai Johnson with seven.
“They had a streak where they capitalized more than we did,” Alcovy head coach Justin Hunter said. “We had a couple of bad series that put us behind and once we got behind, we were never able to get back in it. We’ll go back and look at film and see what went wrong. Hopefully we get a chance to see them again.”
A 51-48 loss at home against Lakeside earlier this season has the Tigers (9-10, 2-4) on the outside looking in of a potential playoff spot. The Tigers currently occupy the region’s No. 5 seed with four games remaining.
The region tournament will be held at Evans High School early next month.
Jaliyah Weekes chipped in with 10 points for the Patriots, joining Harrell as the only two to reach double figures on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.