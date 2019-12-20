FLOWERY BRANCH -- With Heritage leading by two points in double overtime, Kristyn Goshay was shoved to the ground on an inbounds attempt, awarding the Patriots the ball with 20 seconds remaining.
With Flowery Branch in a must-foul situation, no foul was needed after Heritage tossed their ensuing inbounds attempt out-of-bounds, leading to a Falcons game-tying layup on the opposite end to send the game into triple overtime tied at 53-all.
Trailing the entire four-minute third overtime period, Goshay fired off a potential game-winning three-pointer with under five seconds remaining - from the same spot she knocked one down to force double overtime - but the shot sailed long to hand the host Falcons a wild 61-57 victory over the Patriots.
“I was hoping that one was going down,” Heritage head coach Eric Spivey said of Goshay’s three-point attempt. “That would have ended it for us.”
The Patriots (8-5) were forced to play the remaining 14:29 of the game without their best player on the court, Sade Harrell, who fouled out with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Harrell had dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of the Patriots’ 15 points prior to her picking up her fifth foul. Fouls’ 4 and 5, respectively, were met with great disapproval by both the Heritage bench and Heritage fanbase in attendance.
The junior finished her night with 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
A Harrell three-pointer with four minutes remaining in the fourth gave the Patriots a seven-point lead, 38-31. After a Flowery Branch turnover, two Goshay free throws extended their lead to nine with 3:31 remaining.
The Falcons responded with a three-pointer on the ensuing possession and after a Nasyah McIver missed open layup on a beautiful pass from Goshay, Harrell fouled out on a loose-ball foul.
Flowery Branch managed to close out the game on an 8-2 run to send the game into overtime tied at 42-all.
The Patriots trailed the Falcons 48-45 in the first overtime period until Goshay knotted the game at 48-all with a three-pointer from the wing with eight seconds remaining.
Heading into the second overtime period tied at 48, the Patriots led by as many as three points, 53-50 thanks to a Morgan Snipes corner three-pointer, but the lead was erased at the horn on a Flowery Branch layup following the Patriots’ costly turnover.
The Patriots also had an opportunity to pull the ball out following a McIver offensive rebound that turned into a quick shot attempt from Snipes in the corner with the Patriots leading 53-51.
“We had our chances to put them away in double overtime,” Spivey said. “That comes from experience. They’ve experienced it now and now they will understand what I’m talking about when we have a lead, we don’t have to shoot. We just have to take care of the ball. No turnovers, we win that game. It was just a lack of experience and getting a little fidgety in the clutch moments.”
Heritage never led in the third overtime period. The Patriots shot just 2 of 6 from the free throw line in the period, allowing the Falcons to maintain a slim lead all throughout the four-minute stretch.
A Nikki Roland layup managed to cut the Flowery Branch lead to 59-57 with 39 seconds remaining. After two missed free throws by the Falcons, Goshay was able to give the Patriots one last chance to score on her three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining that missed long.
“I told them that I was proud of them,” Spivey said. “That was a gutsy thing that they did. We were down to our reserves without Sade and they fought hard. They had an extremely long week. We played against Salem on Tuesday and they had flag football yesterday. It was a long week, but they pushed through it. I was proud of them.”
The Patriots were also without starting freshman guard Jaliyah Weekes, who fouled out with 1:26 remaining in the first overtime period.
Goshay finished her night with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists while Weekes chipped in with 12 points and three steals.