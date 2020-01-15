EVANS -- Trailing for much of the game, Heritage fell on the road at Greenbrier Tuesday night, 77-66.
The Patriots (13-7, 1-4 Region 3-AAAAAA) entered the fourth quarter trailing by nine points and were able to trim the deficit to five with 1:50 remaining until the Wolfpack was able to end the game on a 9-3 run.
James White led the Patriots in scoring with 23 points while RJ Noord chipped in with 18. Dash Boston scored eight in the losing effort.
