Heritage's James White
Buy Now

Heritage’s James White scored a career-high 39 points in an 82-68 win over No. 10 ranked Long County Saturday afternoon.

 Photo: Dale Zanine

EVANS -- Trailing for much of the game, Heritage fell on the road at Greenbrier Tuesday night, 77-66.

The Patriots (13-7, 1-4 Region 3-AAAAAA) entered the fourth quarter trailing by nine points and were able to trim the deficit to five with 1:50 remaining until the Wolfpack was able to end the game on a 9-3 run.

James White led the Patriots in scoring with 23 points while RJ Noord chipped in with 18. Dash Boston scored eight in the losing effort.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.