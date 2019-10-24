CONYERS -- With 12 seconds remaining, Rockdale County quarterback Niamya Beasley threw across the middle of the field on fourth down and was intercepted by Heritage’s Morgan Snipes.
The interception sealed the victory for the Patriots, who were clinging to a 7-0 lead in the closing seconds, but Snipes wasn’t ready to settle for a one-touchdown victory. After finding a running lane, the Patriots defensive back went the distance and closed out the game with a thrilling 13-0 victory for the hosts.
With the win, the Patriots capped off a perfect 4-0 regular season and have locked themselves into next week’s Conyers Cup championship game next Wednesday.
“That was an ugly win,” Heritage head coach Brianna Patton said. “That was probably the worst game that we’ve had all season, but I’m proud that they pulled it out. It came, literally, down to the last drive and my defense pulled it out.”
Costly penalties with under 10 minutes remaining in the first half negated a potential go-ahead score on two separate plays for the Patriots. A Zaria Davis touchdown run was called back before a Tatyanna Washington touchdown pass to Nikki Roland was taken off the board thanks to a block in the back.
Facing a fourth-and-goal, a well-thrown pass to Sade Harrell in the corner of the end zone was broken up by Rockdale’s Toree Thomas to keep the Patriots from scoring.
Looking to use their newfound momentum to their advantage, Harrell redeemed herself on defense and intercepted Beasley just two plays into the Bulldogs drive.
Setting up shop at the Rockdale 25-yard line, the Patriots needed only three plays to find the end zone. A long Davis run, followed by a short Kristyn Goshay run set up a 1-yard score from Washington.
Goshay later tacked on the conversion for the Patriots, giving the hosts a 7-0 lead at halftime.
The second half featured offensive struggles for both teams. Punts were traded on the first four possessions before a failed fourth down conversion by the Bulldogs with three minutes remaining gave the Patriots great field position with a chance to end the game.
The Patriots managed to eat more than two minutes off the clock, but were eventually forced to punt with 40 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs one last opportunity to score.
Needing a touchdown and a successful conversion to tie, the Bulldogs got as close as the 31-yard line before Snipes ended the game with the Patriots’ second shutout victory in a row.
“The defense has been great,” Patton said. “I moved Sade to safety and Nikki to right corner. No one has scored a touchdown on us since I made those moves.”
For a Patriots team that hasn’t had much trouble scoring points on offense this season, Patton knows their offense must improve in order to win the Conyers Cup next week.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be better, Patton said. “We will work on that in practice. My quarterback has to see the field better and we have to get better blocking. Rockdale’s defense was great today. It gave us a big challenge, especially rushing the ball. We haven’t been sacked all season and today we had 4-5.”
While a win for the Bulldogs Thursday night would not have been enough to clinch the No. 1 seed and a spot in next week’s championship, head coach Mike White is expecting to get another shot at the Patriots with a win against Salem in the play-in game next week.
The Bulldogs, who clinched the No. 2 seed Thursday, will take on Salem for the rights to face Heritage in the championship. The Bulldogs (2-2) defeated Salem in both regular season matchups.
“It just boiled down to execution,” White said. “We lost our quarterback last night to basketball tryouts. We had to adjust today, but we will be OK. Defense is what we live on. We will adjust and we will see (Heritage) again, I promise you.”