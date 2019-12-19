ATLANTA -- Brianna Patton’s decision to defer to the second half nearly turned to gold for the Heritage girls flag football team in their first-round state championship matchup against Columbus Wednesday afternoon.
Trailing Columbus 12-7 at halftime, the Patriots appeared to be well on their way to grabbing its first lead of the game with a touchdown, until they were stopped short on fourth down.
A Kristyn Goshay pass attempt was was enough for a first down to teammate Sade Harrell, but the junior’s flag was pulled off with the ball still in her hands.
The momentum swing proved costly in the end for Heritage, who watched as Columbus scored three more touchdowns to end the Patriots’ season with a 33-7 loss inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We stayed close,” Patton said. “Our defense had a few mixups in the secondary. We hadn’t seen anything like that before. We weren’t prepared, so I don’t want them to kick themselves. There wasn’t much that we could do.”
Columbus went on to win the state championship, defeating Archer 14-12 in the semifinals and Collins Hill 31-0 in the finals.
The start of the game could not have gone any worse for the Patriots, who allowed a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Columbus pitched to its running back before watching her launch a pass over the heads of the Patriot secondary and into the awaiting arms of a receiver, who took it the distance.
“Literally the first play, (Columbus) came out swinging,” Patton said. “That’s a really good team.”
Heritage marched into Columbus territory on its ensuing offensive possession with relative ease. Senior quarterback Tatyanna Washington used her legs and scrambled for a long gain, but the Patriots were eventually stopped short on fourth down.
Looking to take a commanding two-touchdown lead, Columbus scored again, this time on second-and-goal run. Failing on both conversions to start the game, Columbus led Heritage 12-0.
In desperate need of points, the Heritage offense delivered on its second possession of the game. Washington pitched to running back Goshay, who after moving up in the pocket, delivered a 55-yard touchdown into the hands of freshman Nikki Roland.
A successful conversion on a pass from Washington to Roland trimmed the Columbus lead to five points, 12-7.
“(The play) is really a double reverse, but we added something else in there,” Patton said. “If Kristyn sees it, she will hit Nikki streaking down the field. They actually busted up the play because Kristyn was supposed to be rolling out. But she stepped up in the pocket and made that throw and Nikki was right there where she was supposed to be.”
The touchdown marked the first of the season allowed by the Columbus defense, something Patton was happy to see.
Following Heritage’s second fourth-down failure to start the second half, Columbus capitalized. After stopping Columbus on third down, they elected to go for it near midfield and converted the fourth down on a run.
With a fresh set of downs, Harrell nearly came away with an interception on the next passing attempt, but the pass fell harmlessly to the turf. Columbus went on to score a touchdown on the drive to take a commanding 19-7 lead.
Punting for the first time on the day after a quick three-and-out, Roland booted the ball to Columbus, who quickly found the endzone again on a punt return touchdown to take a 26-7 lead.
Columbus tacked on one more touchdown in the second half on a pass threaded in between two Heritage defenders.
Despite Heritage’s run at a state championship falling short, Patton was more than proud of what her team was able to accomplish in the first year of their existence as a program.
“I’m super proud of them,” Patton said. “Especially being able to come out here with the lack of practices that we’ve had recently. They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to this whole season. They’ve been extremely coachable. It’s just a great, special group of girls.”