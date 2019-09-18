For the first time in 19 years, Heritage has been shut out in back-to-back games.
Heritage head coach Corey Johnson was none too pleased after the Patriots’ 16-0 loss to cross-town rival Rockdale County last Friday, which marked his first loss against the Bulldogs in four career tries.
The Patriots were held to under 100 yards of offense despite receiving a solid showing from the defense, led by Courtney McBride’s two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hurries.
Looking to snap their scoreless streak Friday, the Patriots will play host to Arabia Mountain, a team that has yet to win a game in 2019. Losers of four in a row to begin the season, including a 20-6 weather-shortened loss to Newton last Friday, the Rams have allowed three or more touchdowns in every game.
Last season marked the first-ever meeting between Heritage and Arabia Mountain, a game that ended in favor of the Patriots, 28-21.
The Patriots have been led at quarterback by Miles Young and Derrick Thomas, both of whom had their ups and downs against the Bulldogs last Friday. Thomas was intercepted once while Young managed to complete just three passes for 47 yards.
On the ground, the Patriots managed only 30 yards rushing, 19 of which came from the swift feet of Young.
A win Friday night for the Patriots would even their record on the season at 2-2.