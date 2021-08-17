The start to the 2021 high school season has been a difficult one for the Heritage football program.
The Heritage administration decided to part ways with head coach Corey Johnson after leading the Patriots to a 24-25 record and three playoff appearances in five seasons.
The Patriots were dealing with the loss of rising senior George Clark, who tragically passed away over the summer.
As difficult a road it has been for the Patriots, new head coach Eddie Snell, who was promoted from his defensive coordinator position, said that his team has responded well as of late and likes their chances heading into the season.
“As a coaching staff, we feel good about where we are,” Snell said. “We have a ton of room to grow and we have a lot of stuff to clear up. Hopefully, during the scrimmage game and some of the non-region games, we can get all of that fixed. But we do feel optimistic about where we’re headed.”
In what Snell believes to be the most balanced offense he has seen during his time coaching at Heritage, he is still unsure as to who will start at quarterback for their Week 1 game against Salem.
Juniors Ormani Marshall, Barrett Hunt and Tyler Young are all in a battle to win the starting job with one week remaining before the start of the season. Marshall, who did not play football last season, played sparingly as a freshman in 2019.
While Marshall entered the start of camp rusty, Snell said he’s starting to get back to his old form, one he and his coaching staff love.
“You could tell that he was really rusty at the beginning of camp, but we really like where he’s at right now,” Snell said. “Him being such a great athlete, he just gives us so many different dimensions that we feel good that if he’s the starter, we feel good about where he could take our offense.”
If Young doesn’t win the starting job, he will all but likely be a fixture at wide receiver for the Patriots. Young is the younger brother of Jordan Young, a former standout at Heritage who is now a receiver at Florida State.
Snell expects senior Adrian Maddox to be the Patriots go-to receiver this season while players like Josh Harper and Jahvauni Wheeler and Prince Brown will also receive extended playing time.
“He’s our go-to receiver when we need a big play,” Snell said of Maddox. “Adrian just gives us another dimension when we get to certain spots on the field.”
The glue to the Heritage offense, however, will come up front. The Patriots will return a veteran offensive line featuring tackles William Boone and Darius Petersen, guards Desmond Smith and Nicholis Stalling and center Elijah Brockington.
“The entire offensive line with the exception of one guy is coming back,” Snell said. “We’re veterans across the board. That’s why I think they’re the most important part of our team because they have the most experience. They are huge. Everybody is at least 315 pounds. We’re going to lean on them very heavily this year.”
Heritage will also return its starting running back from one season ago, Dominick Johnson, who is expected to get a lot of carries in 2021. Anthony Peters will also get reps at running back this season.
“I think we’re a well-balanced offense,” Snell said. “We’ve got great skill guys and we’ve got a big offensive line that can push people around. I think this is probably the most balanced offense that we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
On defense, the Patriots will have to replace a ton of talent including standout defensive end Courtney McBride, who is now a freshman at Florida Atlantic.
However, Snell likes the potential of his defense.
“Just looking at us lined up, we look the part,” Snell said. “We have some nice looking kids and kids that have been in our program for 3-4 years. They’ve waited their turn and now they get a chance to prove who they are and prove that they are just as special as those guys that we’ve had in the past.”
On the defensive line, senior defensive ends Isiah Hodge and Jaheim Richardson will anchor the group. But Snell is expecting big things from 6-foot-6 freshman Christian Ingram, who will receive extended playing time in 2021. Senior Edrece Seward and junior Daylen Hamilton are also expected to play a lot on the defensive line.
Two newcomers will start at linebacker for the Patriots in Kelvin Blackshear and Kevin White. Junior Sidney Smith is the only returning linebacker from one season ago.
In the secondary, Maddox will line up at safety for the first time in his career. Fellow wideout Wheeler will see time at corner, as will Caesar Giles.
“Our defense has been our calling card the last couple of years and I don’t see that changing with this group,” Snell said. “Yeah, we’ll be young, but we have key guys in key positions that will help us transition more smoothly.”
As far as the Patriots chances go in Region 3-AAAAAA, Snell expects it to be tough competition. However, the Patriots have only missed the playoffs one time since joining the region in 2016.
“We really feel good about our chances, but we also know that this region is as tough as it probably has ever been with the addition of Rockdale and the emergence of Alcovy,” Snell said. “Everybody in our region has gotten that much tougher. It’s something that we are excited about, but we know it’s definitely not any easier to make the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.