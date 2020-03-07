GROVETOWN -- Entering play winners of 13 consecutive Region 3-AAAAAA matches, host Grovetown made Heritage’s quest for 14 straight mighty tough Friday night.
Tested in region play for the first time this season, 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods could not decide a winner between the region foes, setting up a penalty kick shootout for the win.
The Patriots went on to out-score the Warriors 3-1 in PKs to grab the win, running their region win streak to 14 straight and their current season win streak to seven in a row. The win moves Heritage (7-2, 4-0) into sole possession of first place in region play.
Senior Lilly Broersma scored the Patriots only goal in regulation off an assist from sophomore Jazmin Ferguson in the games’ second minute.
Grovetown knotted the game at 1-all late in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half, or in the two overtime periods.
Entering the PK shootout, Jada Milner, Broersma and Ferguson scored the goals for the Patriots. Grovetown’s one on-frame PK was saved by keeper Kori Bussey.
The Patriots will put their seven-game win streak on the line when they play host to Buford (7-1-1) Tuesday night.
