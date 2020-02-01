CONYERS -- With an opportunity to start on senior night, Heritage senior guard Tatyanna Washington made the most of her minutes Friday night against Greenbrier.
Washington scored nine points in the first half to lead all scorers and helped lead the Patriots to a dominant 46-25 win over the Wolfpack. With the win, the Patriots secure the Region 3-AAAAAA No. 2 seed and are locked into the playoffs ahead of next week’s region tournament.
Junior Kristyn Goshay finished with a team-high 12 points and flirted with a triple double after grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists on the night. Freshman Jaliya Weekes joined Goshay in double figures with 10 points while Washington ended her night with nine.
"It felt great," Washington said. "It's what we've been working on all season and it paid off. We broke the curse of losing on senior night today, so it felt good. There wasn't a lot of people in the gym in the beginning, so we knew we had to bring the energy."
Overall, second-year head coach Eric Spivey called Friday’s performance a good team win ahead of next week’s region tournament at Evans.
“In practice this week, that’s what we talked about,” Spivey said. “Having the mental toughness for this particular game. We prepared them to be mentally tough and they did what they were supposed to do. I’m very happy.”
Defense was the name of the game for the Patriots Friday night. As a team, Heritage held Greenbrier to a merre 22 percent shooting from the field (9 of 41) and forced the Wolfpack into 17 turnovers.
The Patriots held a commanding 22-11 lead at halftime and extended it out to 34-15 heading into the fourth. Greenbrier didn’t reach the 20-point mark in the game until with 2:45 remaining in the game.
“We opened up in a 2-3 zone, but when we went man-to-man, I think that’s when we started stretching our lead,” Spivey said. “We were pretty agressive on our man-to-man defense. That was probably the best change that we made in the game.”
The Patriots will now await their opponent in next week’s semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.