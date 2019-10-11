CONYERS -- Heritage girls flag football improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday with a dominant 34-0 victory over Salem.
After earning a 21-12 victory over the Seminoles to open the season, the Patriots scored five more times Thursday with junior Kristyn Goshay leading the way with two scores. Goshay leads the team with three touchdowns in three games for the Patriots.
Also scoring on the night was Tatyanna Washington and Zaria Davis while Nikki Roland found the end zone thanks to a pick six. The Patriots were also 4-for-5 in conversions Thursday.
In three games, the Patriots have out-scored their opponents 68-18.
The Patriots can cap a perfect 4-0 regular season with a win at home against Rockdale on Oct. 24.
The Bulldogs, who were off Thursday, remain in second place at 1-1 while the Seminoles fall to 0-3.