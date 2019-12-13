CONYERS -- A poor weather forecast late Thursday afternoon wasn’t enough to keep Heritage freshman Nikki Roland from ending practice with a few long punts to her teammates in preparation of next week’s state championship tournament.
With temperatures in the low 40s and rain starting to fall, Heritage girls flag football coach Brianna Patton was directing one of the last practices her team will get prior to next Wednesday’s tournament at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
After winning the inaugural Conyers Cup in early November, the Patriots will have a shot at winning a state championship in what will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament with six Georgia counties represented.
“I’m excited,” Patton said. “We’re all looking forward to it. The girls are excited. We’re just ready to get out there and play, especially somebody different. We’re ready to get outside of the county and see what the other teams can do.”
With games starting next Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be split up into two fields with two games playing simultaneously. Patton and the Patriots will take on Columbus High School in the first round at 4 p.m. on Field 2.
“We’re telling them to expect a completely different level of competition,” Patton said. “We have to be super disciplined and focused. Me personally, I like game planning and knowing at least a little bit about the team, especially defensively. But I have a great group of girls. Super athletic, they listen well and they’re coachable. So it won’t take us long to adjust.”
While the Patriots haven’t had regularly scheduled practices after last month’s Conyers Cup title, stamina shouldn’t be an issue. More than 50 percent of the Patriots’ roster consists of basketball players, both on the varsity and junior varsity level including standout wide receiver Sade Harrell and do-it-all athlete Kristyn Goshay.
Senior quarterback Tatyanna Washington, defensive back Morgan Snipes, Daizha Wheeler and Roland are four more players playing basketball for the Patriots this season.
“I have nine or 10 girls on basketball, so we’ve had so many practices and varsity and junior varsity games,” said Patton, who also serves as an assistant girls basketball coach at Heritage. “It’s just been hard to get out here with them. We had our first practice since the Conyers Cup two weeks ago and they remembered everything. The offense knew our plays and the defense didn’t miss a step.”
In the regular season, the Patriots (5-0) did not lose a game. They out-scored their five opponents 114-18 and did not allow a point in their last three. The Patriots won the title with a dominant 33-0 mercy rule victory over Salem on Nov. 5.
For Rockdale County Director of Athletics Kechia Rowles, getting an opportunity to watch the Patriots compete in Mercedes-Benz Stadium next will be a treat. Rowles was instrumental in helping integrate Rockdale County into the flag football realm for Year 2 of its existence spearheaded by the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur Blank Foundation.
“I'm excited for the girls and the coaches,” Rowles said. “They are the ones who have put in the work. I'm happy that they will get to be a part of history or as I like to say ‘HERstory.’ The opportunity will provide them with a better appreciation for the various industries and individuals who have been a part of making Girls Flag a reality in the state of Georgia. Hopefully they can add to their hardware collection.”
While next year is expected to feature an expanded version of girls flag football in both Rockdale County and the state of Georgia as a whole, Rowles called this season a smashing success, no matter what happens inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Wednesday.
“Although we played an abbreviated season, it provided a glimpse of what the future holds for girls flag in Rockdale County,” Rowles said. “The Conyers Cup at the end of the regular season was a testament to the hard work and dedication the coaches and players put into the season. The atmosphere that night was great and all the teams came ready to play. I still have parents asking questions about what we plan on doing for next year. I would be remiss if I didn't thank the coaches and players for pushing through this inaugural season and committing to the unknown. Overall, I think we have all enjoyed the journey.”
The eight-team field at vying for a state championship next week will consist of Gwinnett County champs Archer, Henry County champs Locust Grove, Forsyth County champs West Forsyth, Muscogee County champs Columbus High and Cherokee County champs Sequoyah.
Gwinnett County's Collins Hill and Henry County's Dutchtown were selected at random to fill the eight-team bracket.