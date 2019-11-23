CONYERS -- With 25 seconds remaining, Rockdale County freshman Lia Edwards stepped up to the line to attempt a pair of free throws with a chance to tie the game at 42-all.
After making the first, Edwards failed to connect on the potential game-tying shot and in to clean up the miss was Heritage’s Sade Harrell, who was fouled immediately.
The rebound gave Harrell her first double-double of the season and a chance to extend the Patriots lead - which she did with a free throw on the other end. Trailing by three, with 10 seconds remaining, the Bulldogs pushed the ball up court, but turned the ball over, ending the game with a 44-41 victory for the hosts.
Harrell finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while Kristyn Goshay scored 12 and Jaliya Weekes scored 11 in the win.
After starting off the season 0-2, the Patriots have rattled off two wins in a row and are trending in the right direction, second-year head coach Eric Spivey thinks.
“I just told the girls after the game that they put in four quarters,” Spivey said. “Of course, we didn’t play perfect basketball, but who does? We played near perfect. I was proud of the way we played tonight. We played with more energy and played like the team that we can potentially be.”
Tied at 2-all early on thanks to a Shaquice May fastbreak layup, the Bulldogs quickly forced a turnover, leading to May 3-pointer moments later. The 10-second swing gave the Bulldogs an early 5-2 lead, but by the end of the first quarter, it was the Patriots holding a slim 12-9 edge.
The Patriots extended its lead to 17-9 early in the second on a Jaliya Weekes floater and later opened their lead to 10 points, 23-13 on a pair of Harrell free throws with 3:44 remaining.
Looking to get back into the game before halftime, the Bulldogs cut the lead to six, 25-19 at the break on a Nylah Williams putback layup.
After surrendering three quick points to the Patriots to start the third, the Bulldogs made their run. Trailign 28-19, the Bulldogs out-scored the Patriots 12-2 from that point on. Rockdale’s Alana Moore, who was held scoreless in the first half due to foul trouble, scored four times in the quarter including a layup in the closing seconds to give the Bulldogs a 31-30 advantage heading into the fourth.
Moore scored again just seconds into the fourth after stealing a Harrell pass and laying it home to extend the Bulldog lead to 33-30.
The Patriots answered back with a quick 8-2 run to grab a 38-34 lead just before charging Moore with her fourth foul of the night. Less than one minute later with the Patriots clinging to a 40-38 lead, Moore fouled out, ending her night with 10 points in sparse minutes.
Heritage did not make a shot from the field in the final four minutes of the game, but rather did their damage at the free throw line. The Patriots shot 7 of 10 from the line down the stretch to hand the Bulldogs a 3-point loss.
While disappointed in the loss, Rockdale County head coach Sean Turley liked the fight he saw from his team playing in a hostile environment on the road.
“I think it was good that they were able to play in an environment like this early,” Turley said. “I think they grew up a lot. Especially the young players. In a rivalry, records go out the window. The outcome, of course, isn’t what we wanted, but i like the fact that they continued to battle. We made some adjustments, we were just on the short end of the stick tonight.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday at Franklin County while the Patriots will resume play Monday at Apalachee High School.
Williams finished with 12 points to lead the Bulldogs while May scored 11 in the loss.