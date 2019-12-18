CONYERS -- Victory was never in doubt for the Heritage girls basketball team Tuesday night at home against rival Salem.
The Patriots out-scored the Seminoles 18-0 in the first quarter and went on to win by by 48 points, 59-11.
Heritage (8-4) recorded a season-high 17 steals in the win and dished out 18 assists. Junior standout Sade Harrell led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks while Kristyn Goshay scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists.
The starters were pulled by the start of the fourth quarter for the Patriots.
With the Seminoles (2-11) down two starters Tuesday night in sophomore standout Makenzie Paul and junior Trinayah Harris, Salem struggled to find offense against the Patriots. Harrell and company, however, did not.
Harrell scored 10 points in the first quarter before scoring six more in the second to lead everyone with 16 points at the break. Goshay nailed three three-pointers in the second quarter to give the hosts a commanding 35-3 lead at the break.
By the end of the third quarter, the Patriots led the Seminoles 46-6 and were able to pull their starters. Senior Tatyanna Washington scored six points in the fourth while freshman Geanna Anderson turned in solid minutes scoring two points, stealing two passes and grabbing two offensive rebounds.
Salem senior Cassidy Cook scored six of the Seminoles’ 11 points on the night.
Heritage head coach Eric Spivey spoke on his team's biggest difference from the first meeting against Salem, a game they won just 34-21.
"I think our confidence is better now than it was at that point," Spivey said. "I think we are more confident and our physical conditioning is a little bit better. Then, some of the girls are starting to gel a little bit better. We're understanding what exactly we want to do. It makes a difference."