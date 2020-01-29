An up-and-down Region 3-AAAAAA slate for current No. 3 seed Heritage could all work itself out with a win at home against No. 2 seed Greenbrier Friday night.
The Patriots find themselves in third place with a 5-4 record with one region game remaining. The Wolfpack currently occupy second place with a 6-3 record. After previously beating Greenbrier in dominant fashion earlier this season, a win for the the Patriots Friday would hand them the No. 2 seed seed ahead of next week’s region tournament.
A win would also lock the Patriots into the playoffs prior to the region tournament. The Top 2 seeds will earn an automatic bid and a first-round bye in next week’s tournament while the four remaining teams will vie for two playoff spots.
Alcovy will enter next week’s tournament inside the Top 4 and could finish the regular season 5-5 with a win at home Friday against Evans. As the standings currently fall, the Tigers would face Lakeside in the first round of the region tournament.
The Tigers defeated the Vikings 44-29 Tuesday night and lost to them earlier this season in a close battle, 51-48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.