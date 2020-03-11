CONYERS -- After taking two quality shots on goal in the first 12 minutes, Heritage head coach Laura Freeman dropped standout forward Morgan Baker to defense with hopes of giving her team a different look against top-ranked Buford.
By the end of the first half, Baker was switched back to forward, a decision that proved to be key in Heritage’s 3-0 shutout of the Wolves Tuesday night, a victory that runs the Patriots’ current winning streak to eight in a row.
Baker eventually scored the games’ opening goal with under one minute remaining in the first half before watching teammates Emily Lamontagne and Jada Milner put the game away in the second half with goals.
Fresh off a huge penalty kick shootout victory at Grovetown last Friday night, Freeman was thrilled to watch her team continue to play at a high level.
“I was really impressed,” Freeman said. “The girls really played all out. I’m impressed with the girls taking what we’ve said in practice and using it. The girls just showed up today ready to compete.”
Outside of one point-blank shot on goal that was saved by Heritage keeper Kori Bussey with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the Patriots defense stymied the Buford attack behind great work from defenders Jazmin Ferguson, Madi Cox and Rylee Breese.
Less than nine minutes into the second half, the Patriots added to its lead with Lamontagne’s goal.
Alyssa Bennett started the attack for the Patriots with a shot on frame that was smothered by Buford keeper Maggie Leland. There to crash the net, however was Lamontagne who fired a shot into the back of the net to give Heritage a 2-0 lead.
“(That goal) was huge because we’ve been talking so much about crashing the net,” Freeman said. “We’ve had film where we’ve had shots on frame, but we didn’t crash or anything. For Emily to get that, that was awesome. That second goal was a nice little cushion.”
The Patriots came close to adding a third goal when Baker connected with Ferguson off a free kick. Ferguson’s header inside the box sailed just right of the goal with 28 minutes remaining in the game.
With victory in sight, Heritage got its third goal in the final minute of action when Milner cleaned up another close-range miss with a rocket past Buford’s Leland.
The 3-0 shutout loss for Buford marked their worst shutout loss in over a year.
“(Buford) is a playoff team, for sure,” Freeman said. “We went into it today making sure that we took it as an important game. This game was going to give us the practice that we need. I know (Buford) is an athletic school, so that was good.”
Heritage (8-2, 4-0) will resume Region 3-AAAAAA Friday night when they travel to play Lakeside in Augusta. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 5-1 last month at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.