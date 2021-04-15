COVINGTON — Heritage’s girls soccer team defeated Eastside, ranked fifth in Class AAAAA, 3-2 on Thursday.
It was the Patriots’ seventh win in their last eight matches, and Eastside’s first loss since March 2.
Morgan Baker had two goals and Jocelin Ramos had two assists for Heritage (11-4). Jazmin Ferguson also had a goal off an assist from Kaylah Nichols.
Eastside falls to 11-3-2.
