FwColv8WwAA73vG.jpeg

The Heritage girls track and field team placed third in Class AAAAA on May 13, 2023.

 Special Photo

COLUMBUS — The Heritage girls had a record-setting Saturday in the Class AAAAA State Track and Field Championships, finishing third in the team standings.

The 800-meter relay broke a classification record and the Patriots tallied 45 points in a deep competition that was won by Greater Atlanta Christian’s 61 points. The Heritage boys ended up 13th.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos