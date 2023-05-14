COLUMBUS — The Heritage girls had a record-setting Saturday in the Class AAAAA State Track and Field Championships, finishing third in the team standings.
The 800-meter relay broke a classification record and the Patriots tallied 45 points in a deep competition that was won by Greater Atlanta Christian’s 61 points. The Heritage boys ended up 13th.
Heritage’s record-breaking relay won the AAAAA state championship with a time of 1 minute, 39.29 seconds with the foursome of Mckenzie Burnett, Alyssa Crump, Insiya Magee and Jori Savage. Its 400 relay (fifth, 48.48) and 1,600 relay (eighth, 4:12.33) also posted top finishes.
Savage (third, 100, 12.11), Celeania Rollerson (third, 300 hurdles, 44.91), Jada Buggs (fifth, 400, 56.71) and Alyssa Crump (fifth, 200, 24.98 and sixth, 100, 12.22) racked up individual points in Saturday’s running events. In Thursday’s field events, Heritage was led by Taniyah Kelley (fifth, triple jump, 37 feet, 1/4 inch), Magee (eighth, triple jump, 35-8 1/4) and Rachari Janvier (seventh, discus, 120-2).
Heritage’s boys team took third in the 800 relay (1:26.92), fifth in the 400 relay (42.42) and fifth in the 1,600 relay (3:20.86). The Patriots’ other top boys finishers included Freddy Baehre, sixth in the 800 (1:57.91), and Jeremiah Madison, eighth in the triple jump (44-2 1/2).
