CONYERS -- After winning their first NewRock championship in four years one season ago, the Heritage girls swim team was tested for its trophy Saturday afternoon at Johnson Park.
Running away with first last season, the Patriots were able to repeat as champions on Saturday, this time holding off second-place Eastside. Heritage won by a slim 21-point margin with 214 points. Eastside finished with 193 while third-place Rockdale scored 171.
The win gave the Heritage girls its seventh championship since the meet began in 1998.
The Patriots tallied six first-place finishes on the day including the first race, the 200-yard medley relay. The team of sophomore Elizabeth Blazer and juniors Logan Scott, Canti Baehre and Emma Dyer posted a time of 2:05.00 to edge out Eastside’s team by more than two seconds.
Baehre and Dyer won back-to-back races for the Patriots starting in the 100-yard butterfly. Baehre repeated as the NewRock champ in the butterfly after posting a 1:03.76. Dyer followed with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.59.
The team of Baehre, Scott, Baehre and Dyer earned another title in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.31 before Blazer picked up a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the second to last race of the day, Baehre defended her NewRock title in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.94.
Heritage’s Olivia Pillay took second in the 200-yard freestyle while Blazer scored a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Scott was the third and final second-place finish for the Patriots on the day in the breaststroke.
Eastside finished their day with two victories and five second-place finishes. Standout Alice Kennedy was responsible for both Eastside wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.
Kennedy’s first in the 200-yard freestyle was her first while her title in the 50-yard freestyle was her second in a row.
The Eagles’ 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay each earned second-place finishes.
The medley relay team of Corinne Hanson, Summer Evans, Kennedy and Rai’Jene White posted a time of 2:07.61. The freestyle relay team of Kennedy, Natalie Hanson, Gracie Greenich and White posted a time of 1:56.93 while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Corinne Hanson, Emma Davenport, Alex Krieger and Natalie Hanson posted a time of 4:50.49.
Rounding out the second-place finishes for the Eagles included Corinne Hanson’s second in the 500-yard freestyle and Alex Krieger’s second in the 100-yard backstroke.
Rockdale received a standout performance from sophomore Laura Goldgar, who took home two first-place individual titles in the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle. She also helped the Rockdale 400-yard freestyle relay team of teammates Maddie Lombard, Brianna Fernandez-Terry and Sarah Goldgar win with a time of 4:12.25.
Sarah Goldgar nabbed two second-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly while Lombard took second in the 200-yard IM.
