EVANS -- A 17-2 run in the fourth quarter helped propel the Heritage girl’s basketball team past Evans and into the Region 3-AAAAAA finals late Friday afternoon with a 39-27 win.
The Patriots led the Knights 11-4 at the end of one, but only managed at a 13-12 lead at the break. Locked in a tight battle with the hosts, the Patriots were able to pull away late in the second half to secure a trip to the finals.
Heritage will be in search of their third straight region title when they play top-seeded Grovetown in the finals. The Patriots lost both regular season meetings against the warriors, but very nearly walked away with a victory in their most recent contest.
Freshman Jaliyah Weekes led the Patriots in scoring with 11 points while Kristyn Goshay scorerd 10, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Sade Harrell chipped in with nine points and six rebounds while Nasyah McIver scored six in the win.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. against Grovetown Saturday at Evans High School.
