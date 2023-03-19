...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
EDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 24 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to noon
EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
Heritage’s girls track and field team won the 13-team Greater Atlanta Christian Invitational on Saturday.
Celeania Rollerson led the way with victories in the 100-meter hurdles (15.75 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.26), while teammates Alyssa Crump (100, 12.41) and Taniyah Kelly (triple jump, 34 feet, 10 3/4 inches) joined her as event winners.
The Patriots also swept the relays — the 400 relay in 49.79, the 800 relay in 1:44.13 and the 1,600 relay in 4:10.96.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
