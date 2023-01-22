Alabama State’s youngest starter — one of the youngest in college football — made an impact from the start of the 2022 season.
Former Heritage standout Adrian Maddox stepped right into the Hornets’ starting lineup as a freshman, and he intercepted a pass in his first game against Howard in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge. He was just 17 years old for the season opener.
After the impressive start, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back maintained his high level of play throughout the season and showed the type of playmaking abilities that made him an outstanding wide receiver and defensive back at the high school level.
Maddox was selected as one of 25 national finalists for the FCS Jerry Rice Award, presented to the national freshman of the year, which was won by Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy. He also was named as a second-team Freshman All-American by Phil Steele, and to the Bluebloods All-FCS Freshman Team.
He made 49 tackles (fourth on team), and had six tackles for losses, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. His other interception came against UCLA.
Alabama State went 6-5 last season after closing the season with two close losses against Florida A&M (21-14) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (19-14).
Maddox, a computer science major, made his way to Alabama State after a decorated career at Heritage that saw him earn 6-AAA Defensive Player of the Year and all-state honors at wide receiver.