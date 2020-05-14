Conyers native Ben Kennedy has been named wide receivers coach for Gordon State College’s new club football team, the school announced Thursday.
Gordon State will begin competition for the fall 2020 season in the National Club Football Association.
Kennedy, a Heritage grad, previously coached at Community Christian College (Calif.), where he was the defensive backs coach. He played football at Heritage, but competed in track and field at the college level at Troy. He earned a degree from Troy in broadcast journalism while minoring in philosophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.