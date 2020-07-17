Heritage grad Dayo Akindele, a former standout at Kennesaw State University, was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Men’s Track and Field All-Decade Team for 2011-20.
Akindele, a combined event competitor from 2015-18, won six gold medals at Atlantic Sun championship meets, and was named Atlantic Sun Championship MVP three times. He competed at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships and finished ninth in the 110-meter hurdles, earning Second Team All-America honors.
