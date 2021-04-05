Heritage grad Devron Harper, a sophomore on the Gardner-Webb (N.C.) football team, was named the Big South Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Harper returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown last Saturday against Monmouth, breaking Gardner-Webb and Big South records for longest punt return. He also had a 43-yard kickoff return.
The returns resulted in two Monmouth kickoffs out of bounds, multiple pooch kicks and a seven-yard punt to avoid Harper.
