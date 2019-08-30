EDLdWuyWsAAPdEK.jpeg

Devron Harper, a freshman at Gardner-Webb, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown Thursday night against UNC Charlotte in his first career college game. 

 Photo: Bob Carey/GWU

CHARLOTTE -- Former Heritage standout Devron Harper wasted little time in making a name for himself in his first career game playing for Gardner-Webb Thursday night.

Slotted to return kicks for the Bulldogs as a true freshman, Harper found his stride early in the second quarter and in the blink of an eye, raced 99-yards through the teeth of UNC Charlotte’s special teams unit and scored.

The touchdown, Harper’s first career score at the collegiate level, cut the UNC Charlotte lead to 14-7 with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Harper went on to return six kicks for 202 yards, an average of 33.7 per kick return.

