Heritage grad Faith Hager, a freshman on Gordon State College’s softball team, named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region XVII All-Academic Team.
Hager emerged as Gordon’s go-to pitcher as a freshman, finishing the coronavirus-shortened season with a 7-3 record and 76 strikeouts (and just nine walks) in 62 2/3 innings. The freshman had a 2.79 ERA.
Piedmont Academy grad Hailey Hooper, a freshman outfielder at Gordon State, joined Hager on the academic team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.