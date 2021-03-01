Heritage grad Faith Hager, a freshman at Gordon State College, was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Hager went 2-1 with a 0.48 ERA in 14 1/3 innings the previous week. She struck out 13 and walked four.
Teammate Catherine Barefield was the league’s Player of the Week, giving Gordon a sweep of the weekly honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.