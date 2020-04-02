Heritage grad Faith Hager led a trio of former area softball standouts who fueled a late-season surge from Gordon State College before the college season was halted by the coronavirus.
Gordon started the season 3-9 after a spell of close losses, but finished on a six-game winning streak to even its record at 9-9. The final two games, on March 10, were region wins over Andrew College in a doubleheader.
Hager emerged as Gordon’s go-to pitcher, finishing the abbreviated season with a 7-3 record and 76 strikeouts (and just nine walks) in 62 2/3 innings. The freshman had a 2.79 ERA.
Two other freshmen, catcher Claire Williams (Heritage) and outfielder Hailey Hooper (Piedmont Academy), contributed to the Gordon offense. Williams hit .229 with five RBIs and Hooper hit .333 with a pair of doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.