Georgia College guard Jordan Thomas, a Heritage grad, dribbles during a Bobcats game.

 Georgia College Athletics

The Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association released its Men’s Basketball All-Southeast Region Team Friday, with Georgia College senior guard Jordan Thomas, a Heritage grad, taking a spot on the second team.

This is the first D2CCA All-Region award for the four-time All-Peach Belt Conference (PBC) selection. Thomas is averaging 17.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. He has 10 games with 20-plus points this season, including a season-best 32 in the win at Clayton State University Feb. 19.

Thomas is the second D2CCA All-Region selection in program history, joining Terrell Harris in the 2015-16 season.

