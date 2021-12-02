When the 2021 college soccer season kicked off in August, Gracie Wilson admitted that she was concerned that she might have reached her pinnacle as a player for the South Alabama Jaguars.
“At the beginning of the season, we were setting individual goals and I remember talking to the coaches about our fears for the season and I said I was scared that I’ve plateaued and that I’ve hit as far as I’ll reach,” said the junior midfielder, who prepped at Heritage High School.
Turns out Wilson had nothing to worry about.
In leading South Alabama to a 12-5-3 overall record and a 6-2-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference this fall, Wilson tallied 10 goals and 11 assists, was named the conference’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the league tournament as the Jaguars defeated Little Rock, Georgia State and Georgia Southern to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
“I was very excited about the way the season turned out,” she said. “Hopefully I’ve still got enough left.”
Although South Alabama was ousted from the national tournament by Florida State in the first round, Wilson was pleased with the way she and the team played this season. And Wilson said that after a COVID-centric 2020 season (most of which was played in the spring), she was also pleased that a bit of normalcy returned to her life and to those of her teammates.
“Feeling-wise, it definitely felt like a normal season,” she said. “We still had to take the same precautions we did in 2020, so in that sense it was mostly the same. I’m super proud of the girls because we never had to shut down the season for COVID; the players placed the team above themselves so we could keep running and do the things we set out to do this season.”
And due to the pandemic, the NCAA last year allowed all active student-athletes an extra year, so Wilson still has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Wilson is scheduled to graduate in the fall of 2022 with a degree in psychology, but said she hasn’t yet decided how she’ll spend that extra season, although she knows where she’ll be spending it — at South Alabama.
“I’m not sure yet,” said Wilson of her academic plans. “(Graduate school) is a possibility, but I’m also considering double majoring just to stay an undergrad. I’ll have a whole year to figure it out. Haven’t nailed it down yet.”
The daughter of Shelly and Tony Wilson of Conyers, who is also in line for a spot on the Academic All-America team (she carries a cumulative 4.0 GPA), said she did, however, have post-college plans.
“Though my major is psychology, I plan to go into ministry after college,” she said. “I’m part of Campus Outreach here at the school. Hopefully if everything works out, I plan on going on staff for that ministry.”
Ironically, the opportunity to play college soccer nearly passed Wilson by. After her freshman year at Heritage, Wilson decided not to pursue an athletic scholarship and quit playing on her club team, although she continued to play for the Patriots. After her junior season, she had a change of heart but feared she might have missed the bus.
“That’s late in the decision-making process,” she said. “Since I wasn’t playing club, my only avenue was to go to some ID camps. My mom found one on Mother’s Day in LaGrange. There was Georgia, Kennesaw State and some other schools there and I remember seeing South Alabama there.”
After visiting with South Alabama assistant coach Rob Ward that day, she accepted an invitation to a showcase on the Jaguars’ campus, at which time head coach Richard Moodie offered her a scholarship, the only official offer Wilson received. Wilson said she’s been more than happy throughout her time in Mobile and at South Alabama.
“I made the right decision,” she said. “I love it down here.”
Although college athletics keep student-athletes on the move, Wilson said she’s been able to see her parents during the season, even though she hasn’t been home since the summer.
“My parents are amazing,” said Wilson, who made it home for Thanksgiving. “They come to every single home game and they try to get to some away games, if they’re not too far away.
“They’re at every home game and a couple of the away games, because we did play in Georgia twice. We played in Atlanta this season, which was nice because I got to see my grandparents as well. My brother and sister-in-law traveled to FSU so I got to see all of them.”
When asked her thoughts on the coming season (which is still eight months away), Wilson said she still had gas in the tank and retained fleeting thoughts about improving on her 2021 campaign, award-filled as it was.
“I haven’t thought about it too much,” she said. “Coming off of a season where I was named Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, I would like to earn those same accolades again, as well as first-team all-conference, and continue going up from here. I don’t want this to be the peak of my career.”
Not likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.