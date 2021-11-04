Heritage grad Jada Banks, a sophomore at South Carolina State, won the individual title in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Championships last week.
Banks took first in the 5K with a time of 18 minutes, 40 seconds, earning Outstanding Cross Country Performer for the meet, as well as first-team All-MEAC honors. Her finish helped the Bulldogs to fourth in the team standings.
Banks is the second women’s cross country runner in South Carolina State history to win the conference championship, joining 1994 and 1996 champion Catrice Harrison. In addition to the running success, Banks was named to the MEAC All-Academic Team heading into the meet.
Prior to the conference race, Banks was the No. 1-ranked runner in the MEAC thanks to her school-record 5K time of 18:07, which she ran for a 14th-place finish Sept. 29 at UNC Charlotte’s Queen City Invite. The Queen City meet had a field of 260 runners. She also was 23rd of 90 runners with a time of 19:10 at Coastal Carolina’s Chanticleer Classic, and was conference runner of the week honors for both the Queen City and Chanticleer races.
She added stellar showings at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Classic (seventh, 18:57), and at the USC Upstate Invite (12th, 18:46).
“I’m happy to be doing so well,” Banks told South Carolina State Athletics during a recent interview. “I’ve given my best effort and tried to embrace a strong work-ethic. The coaches (Jerod Wims and assistant Jatavia Wright) have done a great job in helping me prepare although I was not totally in synch with them at first.
“I truly didn’t know what to expect, but I certainly wanted to be competitive and win, so I accepted their advice, believed in their coaching and prepared myself both physically and mentally.”
Wims found out quickly about Banks, who also is on the track and field team, when he was hired at South Carolina State in Sept. 2019.
“Jada was here when I took the job but she had not participated due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wims said. “I saw the talent level in her right away and thought she could be a big boom to the women’s program. But I had to convince her to accept my training regimen. She was hesitant at first but she later embraced the training, showed great dedication and proved to be very coachable.
“Today, there is a lot of optimism about the women’s cross country program and overall track and field program and Jada is a big reason for that optimism. I’m proud of the strides she has made in her development and expect her to continue to improve. In the short time, she has participated at SC State, she has already set two school records and has her sights set on a few more.”
In addition to her cross country school record, Banks holds the Bulldogs’ outdoor 5,000-meter run record in track at 18:08, which she ran last May at the MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She is nearing school records in the outdoor 1,500, as well as the indoor mile.
“I was one of the top runners at my high school but I can see the growth I have made since being in college,” said Banks, a biology major who is a member of South Carolina State’s Honors College. “But, I want to excel beyond SC State. I want to continue to break records here but I also want to make the nationals and elsewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.