Heritage grad Jordan Thomas made history in Georgia College’s 95-68 win Saturday over USC Aiken.
The senior guard scored 19 points, upping his career total to 1,639, the school record for scoring in the program’s NCAA era. He also passed Terrell Harris for the No. 3 spot on the school scoring list regardless of competition level.
Thomas also had seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Saturday’s victory. He averages 19.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists this season, and also makes 41.5 percent of his 3-pointers.
