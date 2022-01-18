Senior guard Jordan Thomas, a Heritage grad, continues to cement his spot as one of the best to play basketball for Georgia College, and continues to spark interest in the national spotlight as well.
Thomas was named to the Top-100 watch list for the Bevo Francis Award this week.
Presented annually by Small College Basketball, the Bevo Francis Award goes to the top player from all divisions outside the NCAA Division I. That list includes teams of student-athletes from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA schools.
The top scorer in Georgia College Basketball history, Thomas ranks in the top-five in the history of the Peach Belt Conference and is just outside the 2,000-career point plateau.
Thomas was an NABC All-District selection in 2020-21 and has made three appearances on the All-PBC Team. He was also the PBC Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.
The Bevo Francis watch list will be shortened to the Top-50 on Feb. 15.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
