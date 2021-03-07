Heritage grad Jordan Thomas earned first-team All-Peach Belt Conference honors this season for the Georgia College men’s basketball team.
Thomas is the first three-time, All-Peach Belt selection in school history after picking up second-team honors the previous two seasons. The 6-foot-1 senior averages 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, ranking fourth in the league in scoring.
