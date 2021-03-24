Jordan_Thomas.jpg

Heritage grad Jordan Thomas plays defense during a Georgia College game last season.

 Georgia College

Heritage grad Jordan Thomas, a senior at Georgia College, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division II All-District Team on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season in helping the Bobcats to a 10-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the Peach Belt Conference. His season high was 32 points in a win over Young Harris.

Thomas, also a first-team All-Peach Belt selection, is Georgia College’s first all-district selection since the 2015-16 season.

