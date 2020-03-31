Former Heritage star Jordan Thomas had another decorated season for the Georgia College men’s basketball team, which will take some momentum into the 2020-21 season.
The Bobcats finished this season on a roll, winning their first Peach Belt Conference Tournament game since 2009 with an upset of second-seeded Augusta in the quarterfinals. Their season ended in the tourney’s semifinals.
Thomas, a junior, was at the forefront of the team’s success, much like he has been since he arrived at the Milledgeville school. He topped the 1,000-point mark early this season after scoring 922 points his first two college seasons. He averaged 13.7 points as a freshman, then averaged 19.2 points last season as a sophomore. He was the 2017-18 Peach Belt Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-Peach Belt selection in 2018-19.
He was just as good this season, repeating his All-Peach Belt second-team honor. He ranked third in the league in scoring (19.3) and led the Peach Belt in total points (557, the seventh-highest total in school history). His 75 3-pointers ranked fifth in the conference and his 43 steals were 10th. He also was sixth in the Peach Belt with an 80.6 free-throw percentage.
He scored in double figures in all but two games this season and had four games of 30 or more points with a high of 37 against Flagler on Dec. 19.
Georgia College was selected for the league's Team Sportsmanship Award in men's basketball after the season. The PBC presents the award, voted on by each team in the league, "to the team in that sport that best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and generally conducts themselves with a high degree of integrity, character and class."
"I am extremely proud of our team winning this honor," Georgia College head coach Mark Gainous said. "We appreciate the PBC coaches and players who voted for us. Sportsmanship is one of our program's core covenants and I am excited we are being recognized."
