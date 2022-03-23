The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the rosters for the Reese’s Division II All-Star Game, with Georgia College senior Jordan Thomas, a Heritage grad, representing the Bobcats on the East Roster.
Thomas is just the fifth player in school history to play in the Division II All-Star Game, joining Jeremy Mayweather (2006), Shaun Keaton (2009), current assistant coach Ryan Aquino (2012) and Terrell Harris (2016).
“I am extremely proud that JT made the Reese’s All-Star Game,” said head coach Mark Gainous. “He is deserving of any honor or recognition that comes his way. Jordan is one of the hardest workers in the history of our program and helped lead us back to our first NCAA Tournament since 2010.”
A two-time NABC All-District selection, Thomas has made four appearances on the All-Peach Belt Conference Team as well. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in GC Men’s Basketball history, finishing fourth in conference history as well with 2,219 points.
Thomas averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year. He had nine games with 20-plus points, including a season-best 32 at Clayton State University Feb. 19.
The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Wednesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Chamber presented the traditional awards at the event: Education Partner of the Year, James P. Culpepper Volunteer of the Year, Charles C. Walker Community Spirit, and A.R.… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.