Heritage grad Jordan Thomas helped the Georgia College men’s basketball team to a 78-66 win over Francis Marion in Thursday’s season opener.
The senior guard had a game-high 22 points, and made 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range.
He has earned All-Peach Belt Conference honors the past two seasons after being named the league’s 2017-18 Freshman of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.