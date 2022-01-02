...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Heritage grad Shannon Wommack Robbins runs during the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2006 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Conyers native Shannon Wommack Robbins was selected Thursday to the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Team for both cross country and track and field.
The conference celebrated its 100-year milestone by recognizing the top all-time performer in every sport, and the Heritage grad, a 2011 inductee into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame, was featured prominently.
Robbins, who ran at Tennessee-Chattanooga, was a five-time college All-American, a 20-time SoCon champion, a nine-time SoCon Outstanding Performer award-winner and a two-time selection as SoCon Female Athlete of the Year. She broke numerous school and SoCon record, holding conference records in the mile for indoor and outdoor track and field, and the 3,000-meter run for indoor and outdoor track and field.
In cross country, she was a three-time SoCon Runner of the Year, a three-time SoCon champion and a four-time, first-team all-conference performer. In indoor and outdoor track, she was a six-time SoCon track athlete of the year who won 17 individual conference titles (10 indoor, 7 outdoor). She ran in the NCAA Cross Country Championships three times with a best finish of 19th in 2005, and competed three times in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, earning All-American honors in both the 5,000-meter run and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
In addition to her athletic success, Robbins was a two-time Academic All-American and earned UTC’s prestigious Scrappy Moore Award, given to the school’s top performer in athletics, academics and community service.
As a high-schooler, Robbins won two state championships in cross country and four state titles in track for Heritage. She now lives in Knoxville, Tenn., and works in the medical field.
