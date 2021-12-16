Team United States outfielder Tyler Austin, a Heritage grad, reacts as he hits a single against Japan in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.
Rockdale County native Tyler Austin received the prestigious Richard W. “Dick” Case Award as athlete of the year from USA Baseball on Thursday.
The Heritage High grad is the first Professional National Team player to earn the athlete of the year honor since 2009. The award is given annually to the top player in the USA Baseball organization.
Austin earned the honor thanks to his excellent showing during the Tokyo Olympics and during Olympic qualifying. He was named to the All-Olympic Team and helped Team USA to a silver medal (its first Olympic baseball medal since 2008) by leading the team in batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He hit .417 with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and a .462 on-base percentage.
The Olympic environment was familiar for Austin, who plays professionally in Japan. He has played two seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .296 with 48 home runs and 130 RBIs over his two seasons in Japan.
Before playing in Japan, Austin spent four years in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers from 2016-2019. He hit .219 in 521 MLB at-bats over 209 games.
Originally a 13th-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2010, he hit .286 with 84 home runs and 381 RBIs in 2,409 minor-league at-bats over 10 seasons in the minors.
Austin signed with Kennesaw State after a decorated high school career that saw him hit .423 with 31 RBIs as a senior in 2010. He overcame testicular cancer as a 17-year-old.
