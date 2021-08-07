Team United States outfielder Tyler Austin (23), a Heritage grad, reacts as he hits a single against Japan in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.
Former Heritage star Tyler Austin is an Olympic medalist.
The 29-year-old was the top hitter for the U.S. baseball team in its run to the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans fell 2-0 in host Japan in Saturday’s championship game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, finishing the Olympic tournament with a 4-2 record. It was the sixth Olympic medal after winning two gold medals (1988, 2000), two silver (1984, 2020) and two bronze (1996, 2008).
Austin, a designated hitter, was one of four U.S. players named to the All-Olympic Team, joining second baseman Eddy Alvarez, first baseman Triston Casas and left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose. Teammate Nick Allen earned the award for Best Defensive Player in the Olympics.
Austin, batting in the No. 2 spot, went 1-for-3 with a walk in the championship game. The U.S. had just six hits in the finals, three of those from Allen, off Japanese pitchers Masato Morishita, Koudai Senga, Hiromi Itoh, Suguru Iwazaki and Ryoji Kuribayashi.
Nick Martinez (six innings, one earned run), Ryder Ryan (one scoreless inning) and Scott McGough (one inning, one unearned run) shared the pitching load for the U.S. in the title game.
Austin hit a team-high .417 (10-for-24) in the Olympics, and was the only U.S. player to hit over the .300 mark. He had two home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs with a .792 slugging percentage and a .462 on-base percentage. He was the only American player to have a hit in each of the team’s six games in Tokyo.
The Olympic environment was familiar for Austin, who plays professionally in Japan. He is in his second season with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball. He has 144 hits for a .300 average with 39 home runs and 105 RBIs over his two seasons in Japan.
Before playing in Japan, Austin spent four years in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers from 2016-2019. He hit .219 in 521 MLB at-bats over 209 games.
Originally a 13th-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2010, he hit .286 with 84 home runs and 381 RBIs in 2,409 minor-league at-bats over 10 seasons in the minors.
Austin signed with Kennesaw State after a decorated high school career that saw him hit .423 with 31 RBIs as a senior in 2010. He overcame testicular cancer as a 17-year-old.
