Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) celebrates a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) celebrates a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) hits a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) hits a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) celebrates a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Yukihito Taguchi
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) celebrates a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Yukihito Taguchi
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) hits a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Yukihito Taguchi
Aug 5, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States outfielder Christopher Austin (23) hits a two-run single against Korea during the sixth inning in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Heritage grad Tyler Austin continued his hot hitting Thursday as the U.S. baseball team defeated Korea 7-2 to reach the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.
Austin went 2-for-4 in the semifinal victory and his two-run single in the seventh inning extended the U.S. lead to 7-1. He is hitting a team-best .429 (9-for-21) with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs in the team’s five games, looking at home in Japan, where the 29-year-old now plays professionally after four MLB seasons.
Saturday’s championship game marks the fourth time the U.S. has played for the gold medal in baseball. The Americans previously reached the finals in 1984, 1988 and 2000, winning gold in their last two appearances.
The title game, which begins at 6 a.m. EST, is a rematch against host Japan, which beat the U.S. 7-6 in extra innings in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.