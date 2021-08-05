Heritage grad Tyler Austin continued his hot hitting Thursday as the U.S. baseball team defeated Korea 7-2 to reach the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Austin went 2-for-4 in the semifinal victory and his two-run single in the seventh inning extended the U.S. lead to 7-1. He is hitting a team-best .429 (9-for-21) with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs in the team’s five games, looking at home in Japan, where the 29-year-old now plays professionally after four MLB seasons.

Saturday’s championship game marks the fourth time the U.S. has played for the gold medal in baseball. The Americans previously reached the finals in 1984, 1988 and 2000, winning gold in their last two appearances.

The title game, which begins at 6 a.m. EST, is a rematch against host Japan, which beat the U.S. 7-6 in extra innings in the quarterfinals.

