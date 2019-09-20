ATLANTA -- Yamon Carr always dreamt about the moment of walking out on stage to his walk-up music and posing to the crowd before entering the ring for the very first time as a WWE superstar.
A goal he set for himself as at a young age to one day live out his dream as a professional wrestler, Carr had no way of knowing that his first time through the curtain at a WWE event in his home state of Georgia wouldn’t be to wrestle, but instead to be on the receiving end of an uppercut and a bodyslam from longtime wrestler Luke Harper.
That was Carr’s reality Tuesday night inside State Farm Arena when posing as a fake WWE security guard, an opportunity he received through his connections made while training at Face 2 Face Wrestling in Morrow, Georgia.
It was the second of two appearances on a WWE taping for Carr, who on Monday night Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee the previous night, was standing in as a medic on the show.
When the opportunity presented itself to Carr, it wasn’t a guarantee that he would receive a spot on the live taping of the popular television shows.
“The thing is, you don’t know that they’re going to be on the show until the day of the show,” Carr said. “The WWE emails you and tells you that they’ll have you out, but you don’t know if they will use you or not. There are lots of times where people get invited but never end up getting used.”
Also receiving an invite to the WWE’s Clash of Champions taping last Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carr wasn’t used at any point. It wasn’t until his arrival in Knoxville the next day that the Heritage graduate had received a spot on that night’s show.
“Randomly before the show (on Monday), they told me that they needed me,” Carr said. “I was pretty excited, but I didn’t have time to sit there and take it all in because I had to get ready in rehearsals.”
On Monday, Carr’s spot on television was short. He was seen offering aid to WWE Superstar, Alexa Bliss, who appeared to be injured during her tag team match midway through the show.
Back home in Atlanta on Tuesday, Carr’s spot on television was much bigger. Carr first appeared alongside several other wrestlers dressed as security guards, including Covington’s own Josh Wolverton.
Walking out onto the stage was a moment he said he would never forget.
“It’s crazy because you watch something your entire life and you dream about the moment when you walk through the curtain and what it is going to be like,” Carr said. “It was everything I expected and more. It didn’t seem real. It felt like a dream.”
After standing ringside and later entering the ring for a brief moment during the show’s taping of wrestler Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, Carr returned later in the show for his grand finale.
With a brawl ensuing near the ring between WWE Superstar’s Erick Rowan, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Harper, Carr rushed down to offer his services as a punching bag to those involved.
After immediately receiving an uppercut from Harper, he was then picked up and body slammed onto fellow security guard and friend, Prince Apollo. While it took less than 30 seconds for Carr to receive the two vicious blows, it was well worth it.
“He gave me a stiff uppercut,” Carr said jokingly. “Those guys were not playing around with me. I thought that was it. I was laid out and then he picks me up and I’m like ‘oh, man, I’m about to get slammed.’ I was happy at this point. I see my guy Apollo on the ground and I’m like, ‘Oh, no. I’m going on top of him.’ It hurt bad. That was as genuine as it can get.”
Carr returned home to Conyers after Tuesday night’s show and has since gotten back to his daily grind of training to become a professional wrestler. After wrestling at Heritage and receiving opportunities to wrestle in college, Carr turned them down.
So far, it appears that Carr, who wrestles under the stage name, Shoot Taylor, has made the right decision.
“In my first year of professional wrestling, I’ve already done so many amazing things,” Carr said. “I’m one half of a tag team champion, I got to be on WWE television and I’m training with some of the biggest names in business and getting great feedback. All of this in my first year, I can only imagine what will happen as my career continues to progress. I don’t see myself doing anything else but this.”
Carr has worked alongside several big name wrestlers in the business including Heath Slater, the owner of Face 2 Face wrestling. Teddy Long, a WWE Hall-of-Fame personality, co-owns the business and has helped serve as a valuable connection for Carr.
The Heritage grad has also had the opportunity to train with former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor wrestler, Justin Gabriel.
While Carr isn’t quite sure what his next step in the business will be, he will continue to put in the hours until that next step comes.
“I still have so much to learn,” Carr said. “I still look at myself as a trainee.”
Pretty awesome moment this week for @Shoottaylor, who just graduated from @HHS_Conyers this past May. Training to become a @WWE wrestler, he was on Raw and Smackdown this week dubbing as security. @scoreatlanta pic.twitter.com/QaciDhewiK— Colin Hubbard (@ColinHubbard22) September 18, 2019