...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia and portions of central
Georgia.
* Through late Tuesday night.
* Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have
already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall
this evening could produce additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches in
some areas. On Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms are
forecast which would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash
flooding potential given saturated soils.
* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding
could also lead to road closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
