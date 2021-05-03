GSC Softball 2021 GCAA Regular Season Champions.jpg

Two Heritage softball products played key roles as Gordon State softball won the first Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association regular season title in program history.

Freshman catcher Claire Williams and freshman pitcher Faith Hager have contributed for the Highlanders, who take a 32-11 record into next week’s GCAA Tournament.

Williams is hitting .241 with five home runs and 15 RBIs, while Hager is 17-6 with one save and 119 strikeouts to 22 walks in 119 2/3 innings. She has a 1.40 ERA.

