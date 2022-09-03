CONYERS — Heritage Patriots quarterback Tyler Young led his football team to a 29-23 victory Friday night over the Bulldogs of Rockdale County.
The Patriots defense made a defensive stand with 11 seconds left to seal the win.
On fourth and one with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Bulldogs quarterback Malik Brightwell tried a quarterback sneak but was stopped short of the line to gain.
Patriots head coach Ryan Andrews is proud of his defense's perseverance against a Bulldogs offense that had its way in much of the game.
"I'm proud of them man," said Andrews. "I wanted to let them know it's not about me. I told them I wanted them to forget about previous years before I got here and we've already done that."
This win puts the Patriots at 2-1 on the season heading into an off week before going on the road to face Cartersville.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Patriots scored first as Young completed a 14-yard pass to Zachary Coleman. The Patriots led 8-0 with 10:43 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs answered on the next drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Alijah Reid, tying the game at eight with 7:06 to go.
Patriots running back Tyler Bercy put the Patriots ahead on the next drive with a five-yard touchdown run and the Patriots led 15-8 with 3:02 left.
The Bulldogs defense created a turnover with 34.6 seconds to go in the half as they recovered the Patriots fumble for a scoop and score. The two-point conversion was good as the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 16-15 heading into halftime.
That play was a huge momentum swing in favor of the Bulldogs but Andrews knew his guys would respond after talking with them at halftime.
"I told them we're built for this," Andrews said. "They say the cream rises to the top, that's not true, it rises to the level of your training. I felt like our guys trained hard this summer for them to respond like they did tonight."
The third quarter belonged to the Patriots as they shut out the Bulldogs, and Young scored on a four-yard quarterback run, putting the Patriots ahead 22-16.
Young and the Patriots built on their lead in the fourth quarter as he completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bryce Thomas with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter.
As the Patriots lead 29-16, all momentum seemed on their side, but the Bulldogs fought their way back into the game.
Brightwell connected with receiver Najiib Anderson for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 5:30 left in the game.
The Bulldogs defense forced a three-and-out, giving Rockdale one last opportunity to score. Its attempt came up short on fourth and one, and Rockdale fell to 1-2 on the season.
Young finished the game with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Scenes from Heritage vs. Rockdale County high school football on Sept. 2, 2022. (Photos: Anfernee Patterson) Click for more.
