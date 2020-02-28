The hype surrounding Heritage entering the month of January was reaching a fever pitch with the Patriots fresh off a near perfect month of December and having only lost once in their last 12 games.
Exuding more and more confidence with each passing game heading into Region 3-AAAAAA play in early January, the Patriots were not rewarded for their great play in November and December, but were instead rewarded a wakeup call just two weeks later.
With hopes of competing for a region title and earning one of the top seeds ahead of February’s region tournament, the Patriots were staring down the barrel of a 1-4 start, one not many saw coming.
Looking back, first-year Heritage head coach Brian Anderson remembers those rough couple of weeks well.
“My greatest challenge at that point in early January was to keep them from the ‘sky is falling’ mode,” Anderson said. “We still had goals that we could compete for in the region tournament and in the state tournament.
“To look at it now, in early January the pressure was being felt by the guys in the locker room. I just had to ease their mind and just focus on the next game and next practice at hand.”
With their season hanging in the balance, the Patriots righted the ship.
Heritage rebounded with back-to-back region wins, the first a 97-89 win over Alcovy and the second a 100-66 win over Lakeside, two teams the Patriots had previously lost to the first go-around.
The Patriots eventually entered the region tournament as a No. 3 seed, the best possible outcome after their disastrous 1-4 start and went on to qualify for the state playoffs as the same seed they entered the tournament as.
“After the first go through of region games, I was pleased with the way we played the second time through,” Anderson said. “To win two out of three in Augusta in the region tournament, there’s a lot to take away from that positively.”
After winning their first-round playoff matchup on the road at Lee County, the Patriots went on to lose a heartbreaker to fifth-ranked Chattahoochee in the second round — a team that has since advanced to the state semifinals.
While Anderson said it was tough to watch their season come to a close short of their ultimate goal, being disappointed at the overall season wasn’t a feeling felt by the veteran coach.
“There’s not a lot to be disappointed about in my opinion,” Anderson said. “This team was brand new to varsity basketball and there wasn’t a lot of hype. We were one stop or one made basket away from advancing to the Elite 8. I’m just disappointed that our season is not still going, but only one team wins their last game in the state and that was my message to the guys. We were really close.”
The Patriots’ roster was indeed inexperienced heading into the season.
Anderson inherited a Heritage roster with zero starters returning following the Patriots’ semifinals loss to Tucker in the previous season. Rising junior Courtney McBride averaged just 2.5 points-per-game as a sophomore, the most points averaged of any returning player.
Anderson was given an instant boost with the return of Conyers native RJ Noord, who transferred to Heritage following his sophomore season at Greenforest. Anderson was also gifted with rising junior James White, a 6-foot-5 guard itching for an opportunity to play at the varsity level.
Noord and White went on to light up the scoreboard during the 2019-20 season with White averaging 24.1 points-per-game in his first season playing varsity basketball. Noord followed close behind, averaging close to 20 points-per-game and leading the team in assists and steals.
With McBride contributing with a strong junior campaign as well, leading the the Patriots in rebounding and finishing as the team’s third leading scorer behind White and Noord, Anderson said the season as a whole was one of, if not his favorite season coaching basketball.
“It was fun for me because it was challenging,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t easy. Things didn’t always go the way I wanted them to go, but that’s the game. That’s life and to keep that ship righted in a positive way, it was fun for me. Not just in terms of the wins we had, but it was fun because it was challenging. I think our best ball is still ahead of us.”
With White, Noord and McBride all set to return for their senior seasons next year, as well as several key role players such as Chase Lackey, Jalen Boston and Dash Boston, Anderson has already started reaching out to some of the top teams in the state that his team can hopefully schedule next season.
“I’ve already exchanged emails with coach (Sharman) White at Pace Academy and we’re trying to make something happen there,” Anderson said. “I’ve reached out to Tri-Cities and Tucker. I reached out to Wheeler. Nothing is official, but I want to keep that same level of competition next season. I think we’ll be better for a tougher schedule.”
