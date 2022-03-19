Heritage’s high school football program officially has a new leader.
The Patriots hired veteran coach Ryan Andrews as head football coach on Thursday, landing a coach that brings success and stability to the job. He is the sixth Heritage head football coach since 2012.
Andrews is a former head coach at Shiloh and Banneker who has been defensive coordinator at Griffin since 2019.
“It was always the plan (to be a head coach again),” Andrews said. “I just needed to wait for an opportunity that made sense and continue that process. Now we’ve got an opportunity to do something.”
In four seasons as Shiloh’s head coach, he went 35 players to college football programs. He previously rebuilt the Banneker program as head coach and spent one season as Marietta’s quarterbacks coach in 2014 before being hired at Shiloh.
As a high-schooler, Andrews was a three-year starter and two-time all-region and all-city football player at Banneker. He played football on scholarship at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Andrews has a degree in sports administration, a master’s degree in secondary education and a specialist degree in athletic administration. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in athletic administration. He and his wife Bianca have two children, 7-year-old Brendan McKinley and 4-year-old Mackenzie Monet.
He inherits a Heritage program that has made the state playoffs seven of the past 12 seasons, including three times under former coach Corey Johnson, who led the team from 2016-20. The Patriots went 1-9 last season with Eddie Snell as head coach.
“(Heritage) is a job I’ve always kept my eyes on, especially since I left Shiloh,” Andrews said. “They’ve always been on that fringe of being a consistent 7-win, 8-win team. When the opportunity arose, I took a stab at it and I’m excited about it.”
