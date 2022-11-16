Although Freddy Baehre’s feet are firmly on the ground, the Heritage High cross country runner has been soaring of late.
At the recent Class AAAAA state championships in Carrollton, Baehre (sounds like bear) finished in ninth place among 220 runners, the first boys runner from Heritage to reach the podium in five years.
“I was very excited and really happy because that course is pretty tough, with all the hills and everything,” said Baehre, who finished the race in 17 minutes, 24 seconds. “I can’t believe I did so well on that course, coming in top 10. I had a great start and did great maintaining my pace and was looking forward to the competition. I’m still in disbelief.”
It was the third time Baehre — who was the only Heritage runner to qualify for the competition — had run the state meet course. As a freshman in 2020, he finished 85th at state in a time of 18:58 and as a sophomore in 2021, he finished 52nd in a time of 17:41.
Cross country coach Tyler Duren said that it’s no mystery how Baehre has been able to show such satisfying improvements in his times and placements.
“Freddy just works hard,” said Duren, who just completed his first season as Heritage’s cross country coach. “That’s one of those things with him. And he always does it with a smile on his face. I can give him the hardest workout I can possibly construct and he just smiles the whole time. He genuinely loves running.
“He’s a great kid and a great leader. He’s more of a silent leader on the team, a do-as-I-do, not-as-I-say-type leader. He puts in the work. He’s got goals and ambitions to compete at the collegiate level and he wants to put in the work and I’m trying to help him achieve his goals.”
Baehre has enjoyed a memorable fall, claiming first place in four meets. In August, he finished first among 94 runners in 17:41 at the State Farm Open in Covington and on Sept. 3 he came in first at the NewRock Cross Country Championships in a time of 17:35.
On Sept. 15, he won the Dragon Invitational in Jefferson, finishing first among 142 runners in a personal-best time of 16:35 and on Oct. 11 he won the Clarke Central Gladiator Invitational, besting 105 other runners in 16:45.
“It was my first time breaking 17 minutes, when I got a 16:35,” Baehre said in response to a question about his favorite meet of the season. “That one was amazing…This has been my best year. I look forward to competition. I go out there and run my race I want to win, but I really just want to get better and to improve. That (race) was very exciting for me. I was very happy about that.”
He finished fourth at the Region 8-AAAAA championships in 16:35.90, earning his spot at state as an individual qualifier.
While Baehre is grateful for the coaching he’s received at Heritage from Duren and from Scott Wade, he said he learned to love running from his mother Jumelise.
“I started running when I was 9,” he said. “I started with football but quickly changed to baseball, and was running for baseball mainly to be fast but then running kind of took over and skyrocketed. I started running more and found my passion for it…My mom started my running career; she’s the real coach because she’s the one who got me to start running and to start training. If it wasn’t for my mom, I don’t think I’d be running now.”
Duren, who in the last couple of weeks was able to spend extensive one-on-one time with Baehre in preparation for the state meet, said that Baehre doesn’t like to take time away from running and is focused on competing at the collegiate level.
“It’s his work ethic and his mindset,” said Duren. “He’s always out there wanting more workouts. I have to tell him to take a day off and let his body heal. He has a winner’s mentality and he will do whatever he has to to win. Going into this season, we had a frank conversation about junior year and that’s when schools start looking at runners for scholarships.”
“I got better as the season went on,” said Baehre. “It’s mainly due to training every day with long runs. I’m shooting for the Olympics.”
